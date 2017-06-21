Police looking for burglary suspect in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for a suspect involved in smash and grab incident in the lower level of the Haviland Street Garage in Norwalk. The incident took place on Sunday, June 18th.

According to police, a man smashed out the front passenger window of a car at 2:40 a.m., stole clothes and got away on foot.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Podgorski at (203) 854-3192. You can also call the Norwalk Police Department’s Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.