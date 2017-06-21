Police: One dead after an accident on route 44 in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORd, Conn. (WTNH) State Police confirm that one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit last night on route 44.

Tuesday night, State and local police officers responded to an accident on route 44 in the area of route 219 in New Hartford.

Investigations revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on route 44 attempted to make a left turn onto route 219, leading to a collision with a bicyclist who was traveling eastbound on route 44.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Gordon Keller, 43, of Canton.

This accident remains under investigation.