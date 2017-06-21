Police pursuit leads to DUI arrest in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on DUI charges after a police pursuit in Middletown last week.

On June 14th, Middletown police arrested David Nathaniel Brown for drunk driving after he led police on a pursuit.

According to authorities, officers observed a vehicle, driven by Brown, traveling eastbound on Washington Street passing a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officers then observed the vehicle pass an additional vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light at the Washington Street and DeKoven Drive intersection.

Brown continued down DeKoven Drive at a high rate of speed while officers pursued him with both their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over. When the vehicle turned onto Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, it came to a final stop at the Main Street intersection.

When police had Brown outside the vehicle, officers reported that he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Brown’s breath test yielded a .1621 blood alcohol content and he was charged with the Operation under the Influence, Engaging in Police Pursuit, Reckless Driving and Passing in a No Passing Zone. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.