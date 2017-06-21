Student’s family to sue after teacher’s sex assault arrest

Courtesy: New Haven PD

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut high school student has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of New Haven and the school board after police say the teen was sexually assaulted by a teacher.

The New Haven Register reports that a lawyer for the teen’s family filed the notice this month, claiming the city and school board were negligent in their failure to prevent the relationship. The notice does not specify what damages they are seeking.

Spokesmen for the city and school board declined to comment.

Jennifer Frechette, a 44-year-old drama teacher at Wilbur Cross High School, faces second-degree sexual assault charges. She is free on $100,000 bond. In an interview with police when she was accompanied by her lawyer, she died a sexual relationship.

