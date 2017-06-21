Summer in Hartford

(WTNH)-Summer in the City is a new partnership program of the Greater Hartford Arts Council and the City of Hartford to highlight our community’s vibrancy and connect citizens to arts, music and culture in the Capital City. Cathy Malloy, CEO of the Arts Council, appeared on CT Style to talk about the new partnership. Each year, there is an incredible lineup of events that take place in Hartford all summer long. This new partnership program is a way to highlight those events and showcase the full series of events as one, unified showcase of our communities art, music and cultural offerings. Here is a list of some of the events:

1. Greater Hartford Latino Fest Saturday, June 24th at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

2. Connecticut River Fireworks, July 8th, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

3. Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, July 14 – 16 at Bushnell Park

4. Taste of the Caribbean + Jerk Fest, August 5, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

5. West Indian Independence Celebration, August 12 at Bushnell Park

6. Riverfront Dragon Boat + Asian Festival, August 19 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

7. Hartford Capital City PrideFest, September 9 on Pratt Street in Hartford