Teens injured in rollover accident in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teenagers were injured, one critically, when the vehicle they were in rolled over in Orange near the Woodbridge town line on Tuesday night.

Orange Police say at approximately 11:42 p.m., a Mazda 6 was traveling south on Dogburn Road when the driver lost control around a corner and the car skidded off the road and rolled over against a tree.

According to police, an 18-year-old passenger was ejected and suffered critical injuries. The 17-year-old driver and another 18-year-old passenger received non-life threatening injuries. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call them at 203-891-2130.