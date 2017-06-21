Teens injured in rollover accident in Orange

By Published:
- FILE - Orange Police Department (Photo: Facebook/Town of Orange Police Department)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) —  Three teenagers were injured, one critically, when the vehicle they were in rolled over in Orange near the Woodbridge town line on Tuesday night.

Orange Police say at approximately 11:42 p.m., a Mazda 6 was traveling south on Dogburn Road when the driver lost control around a corner and the car skidded off the road and rolled over against a tree.

According to police, an 18-year-old passenger was ejected and suffered critical injuries. The 17-year-old driver and another 18-year-old passenger received non-life threatening injuries.  Police are not releasing their names at this time.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call them at 203-891-2130.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s