The Fan Zone at the Travelers Championship has something for everyone

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Top golf pros are ready for the opening round of the Travelers Championship being held at TPC River Highlands. Fans are ready for the tournament as well.

News 8’s Sam Kantrow visited the Fan Zone at the Travelers Championship, checking out all the cool events being put on for the game’s fans.

At the event, Storm Team 8’s new mobile weather lab made its TV debut, revealing temperatures in the low 80s and cloudy skies for Wednesday afternoon.

Sam also checked out some of the activities going on, including mini golf, rock climbing, food vendors, and much more fun for the whole family.

