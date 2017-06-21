Multiple threats close Trinity College in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Trinity College in Hartford is closed in response to multiple threats on Wednesday afternoon.

The Director of Media Relations and Community Outreach, Kathy Andrews, confirmed to News 8 that Trinity College has received multiple threats and that “out of an abundance of caution” the campus, at 300 Summit Street, is now closed until further notice.

Related Content: Lawmakers call for removal of Trinity College professor following racially charged comments

Andrews also says that the threats are being investigated by Hartford police.

College officials tweeted out earlier that campus buildings were only card ID access only due to threats.

The nature of the threats is unknown at this time.

The president of Trinity College is expected to release a statement Wednesday afternoon.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s