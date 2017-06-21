Multiple threats close Trinity College in Hartford

Related Coverage Lawmakers call for removal of Trinity College professor following racially charged comments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Trinity College in Hartford is closed in response to multiple threats on Wednesday afternoon.

The Director of Media Relations and Community Outreach, Kathy Andrews, confirmed to News 8 that Trinity College has received multiple threats and that “out of an abundance of caution” the campus, at 300 Summit Street, is now closed until further notice.

Related Content: Lawmakers call for removal of Trinity College professor following racially charged comments

Andrews also says that the threats are being investigated by Hartford police.

College officials tweeted out earlier that campus buildings were only card ID access only due to threats.

TrinALERT: Due to threats received and out of an abundance of caution, all campus buildings are card ID access only. Stay tuned. — TrinityALERT (@TrinityALERT) June 21, 2017

The nature of the threats is unknown at this time.

The president of Trinity College is expected to release a statement Wednesday afternoon.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.