Video shows runaway bus speeding backward down Brooklyn street

By Published:

(ABC News) — Dramatic video captured by bystanders shows a runaway city bus rolling backward down a Brooklyn street and hitting parked cars early Wednesday morning.

ABC station WABC reported that just before 1 a.m., the bus operator stopped and exited the bus on Palmetto Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. The empty bus then began rolling backward, hitting cars and slamming through a fence and into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Knickerbocker Avenue, according to WABC.

The bus driver, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee, was not injured, but WABC reported that one man who was changing a tire on the street during the incident jumped out of the way when he saw the bus. He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to WABC, he was not hit by the bus.

What caused the bus to roll away is still under investigation, according to WABC.

