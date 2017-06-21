WCSU: This year worst on record for ticks

FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, ticks are displayed that were collected by South Street Veterinary Services in Pittsfield, Mass. Tick numbers are on the rise across New England this spring, raising the prospect of an increase in Lyme and other diseases. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Summer is here and so are ticks. The state’s tick population is the highest it’s been in years.

Tall weeds and woods, this is exactly where you always want to be careful of ticks, but especially this year. WestConn says this is shaping up to be the worst year for ticks since the university started keeping track.

Now, that’s only been the past 7 years, but still, listen to these numbers. The samples they’ve collected around Danbury show an increase in the tick population of 300% over last year, and a 1000% increase since 2014. Why is this happening?

Well, remember how nice and mild the winter was? Yeah, the ticks liked it too. Fewer than usual were killed off by the cold. The drought is over, too, which is also good for the ticks. Ticks are not good for us. They carry Lyme Disease and other things that make us sick, so what can you do?

Wear long pants and light colored clothing when you’re out in nature. You can treat your outdoor clothes with something called premethrin. It repels ticks, and stays active in your clothes through several washings.

When you get home, put your clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes on high to kill any bugs hiding in there, and check your entire body for ticks. The places you least want to look, those are the places ticks like to hide. Check your kids, of course, and your pets.

You can try to stay away from places ticks live, like tall grass and woods with leaf clutter on the ground. If you are walking in the woods, try to stay in the middle of the path, and always use insect repellant to keep away the ticks with the Lyme disease, mosquitoes with West Nile.

