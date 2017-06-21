What’s Brewing: Selfie day, Yard Goats poll, and a sensational 4 year old

(WTNH)-Break out your cellphone and strike a pose.Today is national selfie day! Selfies were actually a thing way before social media and smartphones, but now with the invention of gadets like selfie sticks, they are more easier to take than ever. The word ‘selfie’ is now even in the Oxford dictionary.

Despite it’s rocky start, it looks like the Yard Goats ballpark is pretty popular with fans. A new poll in Baseball Digest named Dunkin Donuts stadium as the best Double-A ballpark in America. And even though it opened a year late, the team has sold out 11 of its past 17 home games.

There’s a new singing sensation ready for the spotlight and get this, she’s just four years old! Its racked up more than 13 million views on Facebook, making little Sophia from Florida an internet sensation and her personality might have a thing or two to do with it. Sophia’s mom says she was taping her daughter not even realizing that her little charmer caught the attention of almost every parent at the graduation. She has an agent and this little singing and dancing machine also models and acts.

If you’re an Uber rider, here’s something new. If you enjoyed your service, you can now leave a tip, something that was strongly objected to in the past. The tipping change is part of a campaign Uber launched Tuesday called “180 days of change,” pledging to make improvements for the next six months. The tipping option will roll out Tuesday in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston and is expected to expand to all U-S cities by the end of July.