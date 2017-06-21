Woman charged in baby’s death offered a plea deal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged in the death of a 4-month-old boy who was given Benadryl at her unlicensed day care has been offered a plea deal.

The Connecticut Post reports that a judge told 54-year-old Carol Cardillo on Tuesday that “the state has made an offer,” and scheduled the next court date for July 28.

The Fairfield woman has pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter in the March 2016 death of the boy.

Neither the prosecutor nor Cardillo’s lawyer disclosed terms of the offer.

Benadryl is an antihistamine that is not supposed to be given to children under 2. The baby’s parents have said their son had not been given any medications during short life, and they did not give Cardillo permission to do so.

