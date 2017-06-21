Woman turns passion for children, art into business

(WTNH) — On tonight’s “Nyberg,” a woman from across the pond is turning her passion for children and art into quite a business.

Her love for children was shaped in part by working as a nanny for a royal family in Switzerland.

Hannah Perry wrote and illustrated a children’s book in 2005 called Picnics and Puddles, The Adventures of the Giggling Pig and Friends.

Fast forward to 2011 where she established her brand as “The Giggling Pig.”

To date, she has two art studios in Shelton and Bethel and plans for more here. There is one coming soon to New York and then the hope is to franchise her former home in England and beyond.

“When I do really think about what happened, I feel really proud, not so much for myself, but of my entire team who have really stood by me. We’ve all worked together so well, we’re like a family. I do really feel proud of it,” Perry said.

“You also work with corporations and you’re doing team building, tell me about that. Yeah we have been working with several big corporations over the years, for at least four years and they either come to the studio or we do go out to businesses, too, and teach on their sites.” “Do you have CEOs painting things like this?” “We have a lot of CEOs coming in and panting on canvas, really, so we’ll teach them step-by-step how to do it and my teacher, one of my teachers, Lana, just did a big event with Sikorsky and she did all the executives,” Perry said.

Perry’s hard work and determination caught the eye of Pitney Bowes who came in and helped her set up a shipping system for her art boxes.For more about her, go to her website: https://www.thegigglingpig.com/.