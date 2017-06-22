A motor vehicle stop leads to a narcotics arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officers were able to peacefully arrest a convicted felon after finding narcotics and weapons during a motor vehicle stop.

On Wednesday, Hartford Police received a tip from a reliable source that a previously convicted felon was in possession of a handgun. Surveillance in the area of Main Street at Tower Avenue revealed the suspect in an unmarked vehicle.

A motor vehicle stop was initiated after officers observed multiple vehicle violations and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

After searching the vehicle, officers recovered a 9mm pistol, two bags of heroin and 40 grams of cocaine.

The suspect, who was identified as Rufas Howell of Hartford, was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, along with multiple other charges.