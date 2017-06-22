Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz laughs with teammates in the dugout after hitting a double for his 2,000th career hit, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox prepare to honor Ortiz, retiring the No. 34 worn by "Big Papi" when he led the once-cursed franchise to three World Series titles. The ceremony is Friday night, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is getting a street named in his honor in Boston, joining the bridge already named after him in the city.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Red Sox brass, Boston public school students as well as the man known as Big Papi are scheduled to attend Thursday’s ceremony.

The mayor’s office says a street near Fenway Park currently known as Yawkey Way Extension will be renamed David Ortiz Drive.

Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

The Red Sox are scheduled to retire Ortiz’s No. 34 on Friday night.

