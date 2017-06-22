Bus driver accused of touching intellectually disabled 12-year-old girl

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have arrested a Bridgeport man after he allegedly touched an intellectually disabled 12-year-old girl inappropriately in Newtown.

Police say on January 25, 39-year-old Luis Cruz of Bridgeport was operating a bus that the victim was riding in Newtown. Police received a complaint that during the encounter, Cruz touched the girl inappropriately. Troopers say the victim had been exiting a transport bus owned by Connecticut Transport Services when she disclosed to her foster mother that the vehicle driver had touched her inappropriately.

According to troopers, the 12-year-old victim is intellectually disabled and is described as operating on an intellectual level that is much younger than her chronological age.

Police were granted an arrest warrant, and Cruz turned himself in to state police in Bridgeport.

Cruz has been charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree among other related charges.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and will be in Danbury Superior Court again on July 11.