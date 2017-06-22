California company bottling up waste water

(WTNH) — From toilet to tap. A California company is bottling up waste water.

The company has been purifying wastewater for years, then pumping it back into the groundwater supply.

Now, the company wants to take things one step further, trying to convince the public that the water is safe to drink.

The company is handing that water out for free to the people of Hollywood.

They say they don’t have any plans to actually sell the water, but they wanted to get people used to the idea of recycled wastewater. That way, it can eventually be pumped directly into the water system.