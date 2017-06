PALMDALE, California (WTNH) — Early Thursday morning, a 17-year-old boy and his dog were shot and killed as police responded to a call about loud music at a party in California.

Just before 4 a.m., police were responding to the house when one deputy was bitten by a pit bull.

Police say after the dog got loose a second time, it was shot by officers. Authorities say the boy attempting to restrain the dog and got caught in the crossfire himself.

The investigation is still on going.