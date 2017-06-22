Caring for your mattress to make it last

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN)– Here’s a question for you, when was the last time you cleaned your mattress? A clean mattress can last longer, thus saving you money in the long run. This is one of those chores a lot of people put off or don’t do at all but the money you put into your mattress will be better spent if you take care of it.

Your mattress is like the sofa of your bedroom. Since we spend about a third of our life sleeping, it’s no wonder we have to shell out some cash for a good mattress. According to the review site sleep like the dead, the average price of mattresses can range from a couple hundred bucks to a few thousand. In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaning.

The experts at Consumer Reports say to start with a vacuum. Use the upholstery attachment and make sure you get all the seams and crevices. Check for stains and spot treat it if you need to. Then, deodorize! Sprinkle baking soda all over the top. Be generous and empty the box. Try to let the baking soda sit for 24 hours. Vacuum up the baking soda and voila.

You can sleep easy knowing your mattress and the money you spent on it are protected.

If you’re looking to buy a mattress, that’s one of those items that’s good to capitalize on holidays. Fourth of July weekend may be the next best time. You’ll do better if you look for older models that are marked down further.