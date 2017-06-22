Connecticut Democrats slam GOP health care bill as cruel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Top Connecticut Democrats are sharply criticizing the Senate Republican’s proposal to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, saying it will increase the cost of health care while reducing access.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Thursday predicted “people will needlessly die” under the plan, which proposes cutting Medicaid for low-income Americans and erasing tax increases previously imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance coverage expansion.

Lt Gov. Nancy Wyman predicts the legislation has the potential to create a $1 billion funding hole in Connecticut’s budget in the next decade.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are both blasting the proposal as cruel and expensive. The two are planning to hold an “emergency field hearing” on Friday at New Haven City Hall to receive public testimony on the Senate GOP bill.

