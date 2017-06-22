Evading motor vehicle accident causes traffic on Route 32 in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is investigating an evading motor vehicle accident on Route 32 near the New London line.

Police believe the evading vehicle has heavy front-end damage and is described as an older, maroon, jacked-up pick-up truck with stickers in the rear window. According to police, it may have a Connecticut registration of C09304.

Due to the investigation, there are delays on Route 32 southbound near the New London line.

If you see the vehicle described above, police are asking you to call them at (860) 442-9451.