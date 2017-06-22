Firefighter Bell had drugs and alcohol in system before 2014 death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New information has been released regarding the 2014 death of Hartford firefighter Kevin Bell. Bell had alcohol and marijuana in his system as he fought a fire in October of 2014.

The toxicology report is not mentioned in the police report on Bell’s death.

Following an evacuation order from commanders on the scene, Bell was unable to make it out of the second floor of the building that was described by a witness as too much smoke to be able to find a way out.

Bell’s death was the first in the line of duty in the Hartford Fire Department in 40 years.