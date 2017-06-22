Guilford Lobster Pound serving up the day’s catch

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer and fresh lobster go hand in hand, and Guilford restaurant is making sure the area’s residents get their fix of sea to table eats.

“I started doing this when I was 14 years old, there was just something about it,” remembers Bart Mansi, owner of the Guilford Lobster Pound.

Mansi sets sail on the Long Island Sound at 4 a.m. every day, and his catch ends up on the table at his restaurant or your home. However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Mansi.

“I actually got sick the first time I went out on the boat in New Haven with my friend’s dad,” recalled Mansi.”…He said to my friend, ‘this kid won’t be back.'”

Mansi was determined to prove this doubter wrong.

“The next morning I showed up and he goes, ‘you didn’t have enough yesterday?’ I said ‘no,’ and after that I was on the dock every day,” he said.

Mansi worked his way up, starting on the ship deck for a couple of years.

“It was about two years after I was on deck that I started running one of the boats. I did that for a few years, then I ended up getting my own boat,” he explained.

These days, Mansi captains two ships between his boat and his business, and he’s loving every minute of it.

“You do it because of the love of it, that’s why I do it. If you figure out what you make an hour, you wouldn’t do it,” he said.

Mansi isn’t alone in operating his business, his family is there to help out.

“I don’t know if it’s quality family time, but it’s family time,” Mansi joked.

Mansi first fell in love with the area decades ago.

“I used to come down here. It used to be a stone house in the ’70s and I used to come down here for dinner. It’s so beautiful down here,” he said.

Now, for more than 25 years, Mansi has called Guilford home.

“…As fate would have it, we ended up here in 1991. A little hidden jewel.”

