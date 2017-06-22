Hartford Police investigating homicide in apartment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after someone was found with a gunshot wound in Hartford and died on Thursday night.

According to police, Hartford Police Department’s major crimes unit is investigating the homicide that took place inside of an apartment on Farmington Avenue.

HPD Major Crimes investigating a homicide in an apt at 390 Farmington Ave. Male Victim with GSW pronounced on scene. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 22, 2017

The victim is a male, but police have not released his age or identity.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.