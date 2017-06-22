High fashion on display at Travelers Championship on Thursday

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship kicked off in high fashion on Thursday.

Billionaire fashion designer Tory Burch was a keynote speaker at Women’s Day.

In over a decade, she turned her one retail store in Manhattan into a global fashion empire. As a mom of three boys, she created her business in her city apartment, right there with her kids running around her. She launched in 2004.

The Tory Burch Foundation helps other women entrepreneurs launch their own businesses.

Also at the event was celebrity chef Andrew Zimmer who cooked for the crowd, dropping chef secrets like to never baste your turkey, as it dries it out.

I had the honor to be part of it all, hosting the Women’s Day event. This marked the 9th year of Women’s Day at the Travelers.

Ladies, if you ever want to go, be sure to watch for when tickets go on sale next year. This year’s event sold out in just 14 minutes.

