Hit the Road for a Summer Vacation You Won’t Forget

By Published: Updated:
For a memorable family vacation, consider RVing.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to spend quality time with your family this summer while getting to see some incredible sights, you may want to consider RVing. RV enthusiasts Keith Sims and Jeremy Puglisi say a summer road trip can be an affordable escape that creates memories to last a lifetime.

Sims is a retired former Pro Bowl offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, but now spends more of his time on the open road versus the football field. Through the blog SoulfulRVFamily.com, he and his wife share their RV adventures they take with their six children.

Puglisi and his wife Stephanie are the founders of the RV Family Travel Atlas and authors of Idiots Guides: RV Vacations. They spend 40 nights a year in their RV, traveling with their three sons.

To learn more, visit GoRVing.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s