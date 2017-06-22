Hit the Road for a Summer Vacation You Won’t Forget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to spend quality time with your family this summer while getting to see some incredible sights, you may want to consider RVing. RV enthusiasts Keith Sims and Jeremy Puglisi say a summer road trip can be an affordable escape that creates memories to last a lifetime.

Sims is a retired former Pro Bowl offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, but now spends more of his time on the open road versus the football field. Through the blog SoulfulRVFamily.com, he and his wife share their RV adventures they take with their six children.

Puglisi and his wife Stephanie are the founders of the RV Family Travel Atlas and authors of Idiots Guides: RV Vacations. They spend 40 nights a year in their RV, traveling with their three sons.

