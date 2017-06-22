Human Rights Group wants Dennis Rodman thrown out of Basketball Hall of Fame

By Published:
Dennis Rodman
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings Happy Birthday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details. He’s made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with “Happy Birthday” in 2014. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

(CNN) — A human rights group is asking that Dennis Rodman be thrown out of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for what it calls his “coddling” of the North Korean regime.

Rodman has visited North Korea several times over the years with his most recent trip happening last week. Rodman has described North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un as a “friend for life.” The victims of the Communism Memorial Foundation argue that removing Rodman from the Hall will send a message that America opposes the North Korean regime.

The group has launched a change.org petition demanding that Rodman be thrown out.

As of now, more than a thousand people have signed it.

It’s unclear if the hall will do anything regarding Rodman, who was inducted in 2011.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s