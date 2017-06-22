Is your friend marrying the wrong person?

By Published:

(WTNH)- It’s wedding season and how do you tell your friend you think they’re marrying the wrong person? Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin stopped by Ct Style with some advice. Before you say a word, you must do the following:

1. Write down WHY you feel the way the way you do – give yourself time to process & understand your emotions – perhaps you are being irrational.
2. Share your thoughts & feelings w/ a close friend you can TRUST – who also knows the couple well. Get their take on how they feel and compare it to yours.
3. Consider the ramifications & recognize you might be jeopardizing your relationship with your friend – or disinvited to the wedding etc.
4. If you decide to tell them –tell them ASAP – as soon after the engagement as possible – before they get all caught up in the wedding plans – etc. Once they pick out flowers, put down deposits, the wedding planning starts to take on a life of its own.
5. Finally – be prepared to be ignored – at which point be a good supportive friend . After all – it’s not your life to live.

You can check out Dr. Tublin’s free newsletter here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s