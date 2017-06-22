Is your friend marrying the wrong person?

(WTNH)- It’s wedding season and how do you tell your friend you think they’re marrying the wrong person? Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin stopped by Ct Style with some advice. Before you say a word, you must do the following:

1. Write down WHY you feel the way the way you do – give yourself time to process & understand your emotions – perhaps you are being irrational.

2. Share your thoughts & feelings w/ a close friend you can TRUST – who also knows the couple well. Get their take on how they feel and compare it to yours.

3. Consider the ramifications & recognize you might be jeopardizing your relationship with your friend – or disinvited to the wedding etc.

4. If you decide to tell them –tell them ASAP – as soon after the engagement as possible – before they get all caught up in the wedding plans – etc. Once they pick out flowers, put down deposits, the wedding planning starts to take on a life of its own.

5. Finally – be prepared to be ignored – at which point be a good supportive friend . After all – it’s not your life to live.

