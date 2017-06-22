Kids in Northeastern Connecticut offered free food and activities over the summer

TEEG offering summer food and programs for kids

NORTH GROSVENORDALE, Conn. (WTNH) – A community outreach group in the quiet corner will once again this summer be offering free meals and programs for kids.

The Thompson Ecumenical Empowerment Group or “TEEG” is running its Summer Food Service Program to kids 18 and younger. Breakfast will be offered Monday through Thursday from 8:00-8:45 beginning July 10th through August 11th in the TEEG Community Room, 15 Thatcher Road, North Grosvenordale.

This year TEEG will also be serving lunch out of the TEEG Community Room. The menu includes chicken fajita pockets, chef salad and Italian grinders. Lunch will be offered Monday through Friday from 11:30 – 1:00 beginning June 26th through August 18th.

TEEG has offered the Summer Lunch Program for the past eleven years, serving over 3,000 meals last year alone.

TEEG will also be holding after-lunch activities including gardening, kickball, arts and crafts, relay games, and yoga. The TEEG programs do not require registration, and do not have income requirements.

For more information or to donate food items contact Nicolle Hill at TEEG at 860-923-3458 or nhill@teegonline.org.

