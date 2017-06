EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A heads up is being issued if you will be near a Pratt & Whitney facility on Friday. You might just see a low-flying plane soaring above you.

The company is saying there is no reason to be alarmed.

Pratt & Whitney is planning on hosting a commercial jet that is powered by engines made by the company.

The flight plan for the aircraft is in conjunction with an employee event at Pratt & Whitney’s East Hartford facility.