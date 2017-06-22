Man arrested after abducting, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly abducted and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on June 11.

According to Trumbull Police, a 21-year-old victim reported to police that her car had broken down on Quarry Road in their town. The victim called her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old David Gonzalez to help her.

Police later learned she had a protective order against him from an incident that happened in December of 2016.

When Gonzalez arrived, he allegedly became angry after seeing evidence from her phone of conversations with another man. Gonzalez reportedly took the woman’s keys and phone from her.

The victim told police she attempted to retrieve her belongings from Gonzalez’s car, but Gonzalez began punching her and drove away with her in the car.

Gonzalez allegedly prevented the victim from escaping while he drove to downtown Bridgeport. The victim told police that during the time she was in the car with him, Gonzalez punched her many times in the face and body. Gonzalez also struck her in the ankle with a wrench to prevent her from running away and wrapped an electrical cord around her neck and strangled her until she reportedly struck and clawed at his face to make him stop.

Gonzalez eventually pushed the victim out of his car near Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport.

Officers say the victim has visible injuries consistent with her statement.

On Wednesday, officers found Gonzalez at his place of work and he was arrested on kidnapping, assault, strangulation, criminal violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct charges. He was held on a $250,000 bond. He will appear in court on Thursday.