Man charged in November 2016 Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested for a November 2016 shooting on Hillside Avenue in Hartford.

Enrique Perez was arrested on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 95 Hillside Avenue on November 3, 2016. They figured out that someone was shot in the foot and Perez was developed as a suspect.

An arrest warrant for Perez was approved on June 4. Police were given information on Wednesday that Perez was on Sherbrooke Avenue in Hartford, and arrested him there.

Perez is charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $500,000 bond.