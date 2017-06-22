Man pleads guilty to reselling $4M of stolen goods

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to reselling stolen items in a large-scale fencing scheme that prosecutors say cost retailers nearly $4 million.

Andrew Sacco of New Haven pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of interstate transport of stolen property.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old Sacco and another man, Matthew Harwood, purchased stolen goods from shoplifters and resold them online, frequently using false names. Harwood previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The men paid cash for the stolen items, often about one-third of the retail price.

Prosecutors say the scheme ran from January 2012 to December 2014.

As part of his guilty plea, Sacco has agreed to forfeit a house in Durham.

Sacco will be sentenced Sept. 13.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s