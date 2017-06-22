Man sentenced 16 years for attempting to entice minor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man was sentenced in Hartford by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Bryan White was arrested on July 5, 2016 following an investigation into his text messages to a 13-year-old female in New Jersey.

Officials say the 40-year-old, White, used a cell phone and ‘Chat Bazaar’ which is a video chatting service to communicate with the teenager. In the text messages, the minor repeatedly told White of her age.

White responded that “age is just a number to deny u things”, and that he was a “child lover.”

The text messages show that White requested the minor to travel from New Jersey to Connecticut to engage in sexual activity with him, according to officials.

On June 16, 2016, the victim’s father discovered the texts with White on the minor’s phone and reported it to police. An officer assumed the minor’s identity to continue the correspondence with White through text messaging.

Between June 29 and July 5, White asked the undercover officer, posing as the victim, to come to Connecticut and described the sexual activity he wanted with the minor.

The undercover officer agreed to take a bus from New Jersey to Connecticut, where White texted that he would be at the bus terminal wearing a yellow Michigan shirt and that he would bring condoms and pina colada wine coolers to the bus station.

On July 5, 2016, White was taken into custody when he arrived at the New London bus station at the designated time wearing the clothes that he said he would be wearing. At the time of his arrest, White was in possession of a condom and two bottles of alcoholic beverages.

White was convicted in state court of risk of injury based on his conduct in approaching two children who were walking to their aunt’s house in Waterbury. White asked them if he could see one of them naked. A few months later, during his participation in a sex offender evaluation, White disclosed that he sexually assaulted a nine-year old boy on multiple occasions over a four-month period.

He was convicted of sexual assault in the first degree and received a sentence of 12 years of prison.

White was released from prison in November 2015, and from December 10, 2015 until April 4, 2016, he resided at an inpatient sex offender treatment facility. He was then transferred to a residential program. While under court supervision, he began communicating with the minor victim.

White has been detained since his arrest on July 5, 2016.

On February 22, 2017, he pled guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that White was sentenced today to 198 months of prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.