MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are still looking for a woman nearly two years after she disappeared.

Relatives last saw Nina Coe in July of 2015.

She was reported missing a week later.

Police say Coe has some health and substance abuse issues, but she was always in contact with her family.

They say it’s not like her to go a long time without talking to them.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Nina Coe is asked to call police.