Milford Police reminds boaters of boating safety tips

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the upcoming boating season quickly approaching, the Milford Police Department is reminding the boating community of how to stay safe on the water.

  • Always let someone know you are going out, where you are going and when you plan to return.
  • Wear a personal flotation device (PFDS). Police say the overwhelming majority of drowning incidents occur with people not wearing personal flotation devices.
    • It’s important to make sure they are the appropriate size for the wearer.
  • Have all necessary Coast Guard required safety gear and make sure it is not expired. It should be in good working order.
    • Examples of the safety gear includes flames, fire extinguishers, life rings, audible devices, personal flotation devices, etc.
  • Do not overload your vessel.
    • You can refer to the capacity plate on your particular boat if you are unsure.
  • Invest in a quality VHF radio and do not rely on cell phones for emergency communications.
    • In an emergency, the Coast Guard can almost certainly pinpoint a location with a VHF radio using triangulation from their towers. Cell phone signals can bounce to towers in various parts of the state or even Long Island leading to considerable delays in locating.
  • Have a respect for the water. Coast Guard and local agencies work well together in case of emergencies, but the nature of the marine environment can make response times more difficult in a much more vast area.
    • Do not take unnecessary risks and operate in a safe manner.

