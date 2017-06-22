Milford Police reminds boaters of boating safety tips

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the upcoming boating season quickly approaching, the Milford Police Department is reminding the boating community of how to stay safe on the water.
- Always let someone know you are going out, where you are going and when you plan to return.
- Wear a personal flotation device (PFDS). Police say the overwhelming majority of drowning incidents occur with people not wearing personal flotation devices.
- It’s important to make sure they are the appropriate size for the wearer.
- Have all necessary Coast Guard required safety gear and make sure it is not expired. It should be in good working order.
- Examples of the safety gear includes flames, fire extinguishers, life rings, audible devices, personal flotation devices, etc.
- Do not overload your vessel.
- You can refer to the capacity plate on your particular boat if you are unsure.
- Invest in a quality VHF radio and do not rely on cell phones for emergency communications.
- In an emergency, the Coast Guard can almost certainly pinpoint a location with a VHF radio using triangulation from their towers. Cell phone signals can bounce to towers in various parts of the state or even Long Island leading to considerable delays in locating.
- Have a respect for the water. Coast Guard and local agencies work well together in case of emergencies, but the nature of the marine environment can make response times more difficult in a much more vast area.
- Do not take unnecessary risks and operate in a safe manner.