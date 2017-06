NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp is heading the one year anniversary celebration of ‘Made in New Haven.’

Elm city officials say, since the launch of the program, the City of New Haven has signed up 86 local businesses.

Businesses include manufacturers, retailers, web-based companies, production companies and makers that produce goods in or in honor of New Haven.

The event on Thursday June 22 is kicking off on the ground floor of 129 Church Street in New Haven from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.