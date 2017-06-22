Police investigate suspicious fire in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at 1747 John Fitch Boulevard, along Route 5, that happened on Saturday, June 17th shortly after midnight.

According to police, two off-road cars were found burning in the driveway. We are working to gather more information, there are not any more details at this time.

Police are asking anyone who was driving on John Fitch Boulevard in the area of Sullivan Avenue between 11:45 p.m. Friday night and midnight to contact Officer Truebig at (860) 644-2551 or the confidential tipline at (860) 648-6226.