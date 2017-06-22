Police: Three Men Caught Siphoning Used Cooking Grease from Big Y Parking Lot

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- Police arrested three men they say were siphoning used cooking grease from a container behind Big Y. Police say a witness reported seeing the men behind the building around 5:50 a.m. on June 22.

The witness called police and told them the men left in a white van with New York plates, heading toward I-91. Officers spotted the van and pulled it over near exit 38. Police say as they approached the van, grease was leaking from it. Police say there were two large drums of about 450 gallons of used cooking grease which is worth about $500. Police say the men in the van didn’t have any identification and were all from Yonkers, New York. Police say they’re charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny.