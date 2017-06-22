Potholes and pavement problems damaging cars in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Wakelee Avenue connects Derby to Ansonia. Heavy travel, recent construction and improvements to the gas lines have left potholes and uneven pavement that many residents and business owners say is wrecking havoc on their cars.

“There’s a hole at the corner of Hull and Wakelee. Ok, that’s the worst one. If you don’t know that hole you’re going to lose the front end of your car,” said Edward Musante, a resident of Ansonia.

“It’s just been a disaster. You know, it’s killing the cars. I got a brand new truck here and I hate driving up and down the road,” said Frank Heusser.

Heusser owns Frank’s Service Station on the street and says the trouble started when Eversource replaced the main gas lines under the street. When they were done they did a patchwork fix of asphalt to cover it up.

“They’re going to have to mill at least that half of the road and put a topcoat on it, something to make it better. It’s just, it’s horrendous. It’s destroying cars,” said Heusser.

This is just phase one of a larger project. Mayor David Cassetti says the improvement plan includes new sidewalks, drainage and streetlamps. Work should begin again later this summer and be completed by the end of 2018.

“This is progress. I mean this road is scheduled for a $5-million overhaul. There’s going to be some inconveniences. I’m in the business. I do this for a living and they have to accept it,” said Cassetti.

For now Wakelee Avenue remains a roller coaster. Repaving is set to begin next week but residents say the ongoing construction will bring a new batch of problems. They hope officials will speed up the process.

“They gotta do something soon. Fast,” said Jeusser.

Cassetti says they’re doing their best and the end result will be worth the trouble.

“Please be patient. In the end you are going to have a tremendous, beautiful road for you to enjoy,” said Cassetti.