Projected record number of people to travel for Fourth of July

(WTNH)– According to AAA Northeast, a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans are projected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.

This projection is 1.25 million more than last year, an increase of almost 3%. The survey is thanking several factors for this increase in travel such as rising incomes, strong employment, and higher consumer confidence.

According to the survey, of the 44 million Americans who are traveling 50 miles or more this year, 38 million will be driving to their destinations. It won’t just be the roadways that will see an uptick in usage as AAA is projecting a nearly 5% increase in airline travel and a nearly 2% increase in other transportation such as trains, buses, or cruises.

According to the survey, another reason for the uptick in travel is the lower travel costs. According to AAA’s Travel Index the top 40 domestic flights are 10% cheaper this year while the cost of car rentals has dropped 14% compared to 2016.

The number one destination has been listed as Orlando, according to AAA.