Report: Teen sex habits, contraception haven’t changed over decade

(WTNH) — American teens’ sex habits and contraceptive use haven’t changed much over the past decade.

According to a new report from the National Survey of Family Growth, from 2011 to 2015, 42 percent of female teens and 44 percent of male teens aged 15 to 19 reported having sex at least once.

The reprot is based on interviews with over 4,000 teens.

According to the report, there was a significant decrease in teens who reported having sex in 2011 through 2015 compared to those who reported doing so in 1988.

Contraceptive use has also significantly increased over the years.

Officials say 90 percent of females are using contraceptives, compared with 80 percent in 1988.

Males also reported more contraceptive use, from 84 percent in 1988 to 95 percent from 2011 to 2015.

The report also found that condoms, withdrawal and the birth control pill were still the most commonly used forms of birth control with percentages staying steady over the years.

The survey is administered by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

