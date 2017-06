(WTNH) — Research is underway to help some dogs be able to call 911 in an emergency.

At Georgia Tech, they are testing out a way for service dogs to call 911 if their owner is in trouble.

Instead of dialing numbers, the dogs are trained to touch a color pattern on a screen to trigger a call to emergency services.

Researchers say that tool could be vital for people with severe diabetes or other ailments that may make it impossible for them to call 911 themselves.