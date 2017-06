CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Cromwell, home of the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Ryan Kristafer went undercover as a new PGA pro, and had some fun with fans. Check out the video to see what wackiness ensued.

Learn more about the tournament, its schedule of events, and how to get tickets, here.

