Scientist gets time served for theft of military documents

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A scientist who pleaded guilty to taking sensitive documents from a Connecticut military contractor to his native China has been sentenced to the 2 1/2 years in prison he has already served.

Former United Technologies Corp. engineer Yu Long was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Hartford. He had faced four to five years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Federal prosecutors say Long’s work at United Technologies involved F119 jet engines used in Air Force F-22 Raptors and F135 engines used in Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Prosecutors say after Long left the company in 2014 he took sensitive information he had stolen to China, where he worked for a state-run university.

Long’s lawyers say he did not give the documents to anyone in China.

