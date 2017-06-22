Serial burglars caught in the act again

Wayne Conroy and Jason Geslien (Wolcott Police)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) —  Two men with lengthy arrest records for burglary and larceny have been arrested in Wolcott while in the act of stealing auto parts from a business.

Wolcott Police have charged 42-year-old Jason Geslien, of Somers, and 47-year-old Wayne Conroy, of Naugatuck, with criminal attempt at larceny 4th, conspiracy at larceny 4th, and trespassing.

Police say the two were found at Jim and Sons Auto on Tosun Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a concerned citizen reported hearing noises coming from the property.  Police found the two men hiding near their vehicle which had its trunk open and large amounts of used brake rotors and metal car parts were inside.

It was determined that the items were taken from a large scrap metal container belonging to the business.

According to police, the two men have long criminal records for burglary, larceny and failure to appear.

