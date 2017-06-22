Special education teacher charged in sexual assault resigns

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher charged in the sexual assault of a student has resigned from her position.

The Connecticut Post reports Central High School officials sent a statement Wednesday saying Laura Ramos has submitted a letter of resignation “in lieu of continuing” termination proceedings by the school district. She was placed on administrative leave by the district June 9.

Ramos was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in the special education program.

Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 to April 2017.

Her lawyer has previously said Ramos is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

