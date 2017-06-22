Special education teacher charged in sexual assault resigns

By Published:
Central High School in Bridgeport (file).

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher charged in the sexual assault of a student has resigned from her position.

The Connecticut Post reports Central High School officials sent a statement Wednesday saying Laura Ramos has submitted a letter of resignation “in lieu of continuing” termination proceedings by the school district. She was placed on administrative leave by the district June 9.

Related: Bridgeport Superintendent issues statement about former teacher charged with sexual assault

Ramos was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in the special education program.

Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 to April 2017.

Related: Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

Her lawyer has previously said Ramos is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s