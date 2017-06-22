St. Andrew The Apostle Society to host annual Italian Fest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The St. Andrew The Apostle Society will hold its 117th annual Italian Fest in New Haven starting Thursday.

In celebrating Amalfi heritage and traditions, the Society will host their Annual Italian Festival in honor of St. Andrew the Apostle beginning on the evening of Thursday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 25th.

The St. Andrew the Apostle Society was formed on November 1, 1900 by the Italian immigrants from the Town of Amalfi who settled in New Haven. The Society was named after their patron Saint of Amalfi.

The festival features enjoy great Italian food, free live musical entertainment nightly, and craft vendors.

The Italian Fest kicks off at 6:00 p.m.Thursday night at the club grounds in Historic Wooster Square of New Haven.

