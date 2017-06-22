State elections panels denies Ganim bid for public financing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Elections Enforcement Commission has ruled that convicted felon and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is not eligible for public financing should he run for statewide office.

The commission on Wednesday voted to reject the Democrat’s request to lift a ban barring public officials convicted of crimes related to their office from participating in Connecticut’s Citizens’ Elections Program.

Ganim told the Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2rZACfL ) the ruling is “disappointing but not surprising” and he may take the matter to court.

Ganim served seven years in prison after being convicted in 2003 of racketeering, extortion, bribery and other charges for offenses during his first stint as mayor of the state’s largest city. He served his time and was re-elected in 2015.

He has said he is considering a run for governor next year.