Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

(WTNH)- Chef Silvia Baldini stopped by the Bender Kitchen with a great idea to use those summer garden veggies. Here’s the recipe:

Summer Vegetable Ratatouille 

2-3 fresh tomatoes, pureed with a pinch of sea salt

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

3 tsp fresh thyme, basil, parsley, and/or oregano, finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 Asian eggplant/aubergine

1 small zucchini

1 small yellow/summer squash

2-3 small plum tomatoes

1⁄2 red bell pepper, deseeded

Sea salt and pepper

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Pour tomato puree, 1 Tablespoon of olive oil and half of the chopped fresh herbs into a baking dish. Stir in the chopped shallot and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Using a mandolin, or a really sharp knife, thinly and evenly, slice the vegetables. Make the slices thin, about 1/8’ (3mm) thick. The thinner, the better!
  • Make mini-stacks of about 20 slices in sequence. Arrange a few stacks at a time into the prepared baking dish in a concentric spiral from the outer edge to the inside, fanning them out a bit so that you can see the top 1/8” of all the slices. “Stand” them up a little, so you can it as many vegetable slices in as possible, but you may still have some leftover veggies. Save the smaller rounds for the center of the dish.
  • Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and season with more salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining chopped herbs. Cover the dish with a piece of parchment paper cut to it just inside the dish rim, directly on top of the vegetable arrangement.
  • Bake for 40 minutes -1 hour

