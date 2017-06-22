(WTNH)- Chef Silvia Baldini stopped by the Bender Kitchen with a great idea to use those summer garden veggies. Here’s the recipe:
Summer Vegetable Ratatouille
2-3 fresh tomatoes, pureed with a pinch of sea salt
2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
3 tsp fresh thyme, basil, parsley, and/or oregano, finely chopped
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 Asian eggplant/aubergine
1 small zucchini
1 small yellow/summer squash
2-3 small plum tomatoes
1⁄2 red bell pepper, deseeded
Sea salt and pepper
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Pour tomato puree, 1 Tablespoon of olive oil and half of the chopped fresh herbs into a baking dish. Stir in the chopped shallot and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
- Using a mandolin, or a really sharp knife, thinly and evenly, slice the vegetables. Make the slices thin, about 1/8’ (3mm) thick. The thinner, the better!
- Make mini-stacks of about 20 slices in sequence. Arrange a few stacks at a time into the prepared baking dish in a concentric spiral from the outer edge to the inside, fanning them out a bit so that you can see the top 1/8” of all the slices. “Stand” them up a little, so you can it as many vegetable slices in as possible, but you may still have some leftover veggies. Save the smaller rounds for the center of the dish.
- Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and season with more salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining chopped herbs. Cover the dish with a piece of parchment paper cut to it just inside the dish rim, directly on top of the vegetable arrangement.
- Bake for 40 minutes -1 hour